2017 Lexus RX

$39,800 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 2 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701675

6701675 Stock #: F3VY18

F3VY18 VIN: 2T2BZMCA7HC097351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3VY18

Mileage 31,237 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Trim woodgrain trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Seat(s)-Heated Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.