Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2017 Lincoln MKC

74,372 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve Accident Free | Local AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12771317

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve Accident Free | Local AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 12771317
  2. 12771317
  3. 12771317
  4. 12771317
  5. 12771317
  6. 12771317
  7. 12771317
  8. 12771317
  9. 12771317
  10. 12771317
  11. 12771317
  12. 12771317
  13. 12771317
  14. 12771317
  15. 12771317
  16. 12771317
  17. 12771317
  18. 12771317
  19. 12771317
  20. 12771317
  21. 12771317
  22. 12771317
  23. 12771317
  24. 12771317
  25. 12771317
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,372KM
VIN 5LMTJ3DH0HUL15745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 Executive Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lexus RX 350 Executive Local | AWD 42,135 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 300 F-Sport 2 Local | AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Lexus IS 300 300 F-Sport 2 Local | AWD 76,582 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback Limited XT No Accident | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Subaru Outback Limited XT No Accident | Local 40,934 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Lincoln MKC