$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S1053A
- Mileage 69,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKX features the following options: Windshield wiper de-icer, Wheels: 20" Premium Painted w/20 Spokes -inc: bright machined-aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Sport Mode, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW -inc: 18" mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 -inc: 8" centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 911 Assist, 2 smart charging USB ports, and enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-772-2411