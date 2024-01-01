Menu
Check out this 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKX features the following options: Windshield wiper de-icer, Wheels: 20 Premium Painted w/20 Spokes -inc: bright machined-aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Sport Mode, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW -inc: 18 mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 -inc: 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 911 Assist, 2 smart charging USB ports, and enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

2017 Lincoln MKX

69,765 KM

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve **New Arrival**

11969100

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,765KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LP9HBL11679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1053A
  • Mileage 69,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln MKX features the following options: Windshield wiper de-icer, Wheels: 20" Premium Painted w/20 Spokes -inc: bright machined-aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Sport Mode, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW -inc: 18" mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC 3 -inc: 8" centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 911 Assist, 2 smart charging USB ports, and enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

2017 Lincoln MKX