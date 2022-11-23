$31,555+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,555
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2017 Lincoln MKZ
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Reserve | 300A | Remote Start | Keyless Entry
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$31,555
+ taxes & licensing
27,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432090
- Stock #: 22W1E371A
- VIN: 3LN6L5FC8HR623017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Mitigation, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High Beams, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Climate Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Equipment Group 300A Reserve, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Sensing System, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass Panoramic Roof, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Keeping System, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Active Motion, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lincoln Premium Sound System w/Single CD, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Revel Audio System, Security system, Semi-Micro Perf Prem Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Blue 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve AWD 3.0L GTDI V6 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9