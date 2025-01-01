$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lund Boat Co Impact XS 1875
150HP MERCURY INC TRAILER / ELECTRONICS
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
This meticulously cared-for 2017 Lund Impact XS 1875 is the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and durability, designed to satisfy serious anglers and family adventurers alike. Built with Lund’s legendary IPS hull design, this 18’11” aluminum deep-V fishing boat delivers a smooth, dry ride even in rougher waters, while offering top-tier fishability and comfort.
Power & Performance
Engine: Powered by a 150HP Mercury 4-Stroke EFI outboard, this boat delivers excellent throttle response, top-end speed, and fuel efficiency. With quiet operation and low maintenance costs, the Mercury 150 is a reliable and powerful companion for long days on the water.
Top Speed: Up to 45-50 MPH, depending on load and water conditions
Hydraulic Steering ensures smooth, responsive handling
Trolling Motor
Minn Kota Ulterra 36V Trolling Motor with i-Pilot & Auto Stow/Deploy:
This top-of-the-line 36-volt trolling motor features hands-free control, Spot-Lock GPS anchoring, and programmable tracks.
Effortless auto-stow and deploy function with power trim
Remote control included
Exceptionally quiet and powerful for precise boat control, even in wind and current
Electronics & Navigation
Humminbird Helix 9 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G3N fishfinder/chartplotter:
9” High-resolution display
Dual Spectrum CHIRP sonar for superior target separation
Built-in GPS mapping with LakeMaster compatibility
Ethernet network capable to pair with other Humminbird or Minn Kota systems
Boat Features & Layout
Length: 18’11”
Beam: 96”
Max HP Rating: 150HP
Fuel Capacity: 32 gallons
Dry Weight: Approximately 1,485 lbs (boat only)
Seating: 4 deluxe pedestal seats, plus jump seats in the rear casting platform
Dual Console (XS model) with full walk-through windshield for maximum protection and comfort
Livewells:
2 Aerated Livewells with bait buckets – Bow: 11 gallons / Aft: 18 gallons
Rod Storage:
Center locking rod locker for rods up to 7’6”
Additional side rod storage
Massive In-Floor Storage plus compartments throughout the bow and stern
Fishing-Ready Amenities
Factory-installed ProTrack accessory system
Integrated bow and aft casting decks with anti-skid marine-grade vinyl surfaces
Pre-wired for additional fish finders or networking
Battery storage for 3 trolling motor batteries (36V system) plus a dedicated cranking battery
On-board charger
Trailer
Factory-Matched Lund Custom Bunk Trailer
Painted to match with swing-away tongue for easy garage storage
LED lighting
Tough Coat fenders with step pads
Spare tire and carrier (if applicable)
Bearing buddies, tie-downs, and tongue jack
Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around.
Category: Used Boat
