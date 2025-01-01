2017 Lund Boat Co Impact XS 1875

Menu
NO TARIFFS ON OUR INVENTORY! No Payments for up to 6 months*. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025! This meticulously cared-for 2017 Lund Impact XS 1875 is the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and durability, designed to satisfy serious anglers and family adventurers alike. Built with Lund’s legendary IPS hull design, this 18’11” aluminum deep-V fishing boat delivers a smooth, dry ride even in rougher waters, while offering top-tier fishability and comfort. Power & Performance Engine: Powered by a 150HP Mercury 4-Stroke EFI outboard, this boat delivers excellent throttle response, top-end speed, and fuel efficiency. With quiet operation and low maintenance costs, the Mercury 150 is a reliable and powerful companion for long days on the water. Top Speed: Up to 45-50 MPH, depending on load and water conditions Hydraulic Steering ensures smooth, responsive handling Trolling Motor Minn Kota Ulterra 36V Trolling Motor with i-Pilot & Auto Stow/Deploy: This top-of-the-line 36-volt trolling motor features hands-free control, Spot-Lock GPS anchoring, and programmable tracks. Effortless auto-stow and deploy function with power trim Remote control included Exceptionally quiet and powerful for precise boat control, even in wind and current Electronics & Navigation Humminbird Helix 9 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G3N fishfinder/chartplotter: 9” High-resolution display Dual Spectrum CHIRP sonar for superior target separation Built-in GPS mapping with LakeMaster compatibility Ethernet network capable to pair with other Humminbird or Minn Kota systems Boat Features & Layout Length: 18’11” Beam: 96” Max HP Rating: 150HP Fuel Capacity: 32 gallons Dry Weight: Approximately 1,485 lbs (boat only) Seating: 4 deluxe pedestal seats, plus jump seats in the rear casting platform Dual Console (XS model) with full walk-through windshield for maximum protection and comfort Livewells: 2 Aerated Livewells with bait buckets – Bow: 11 gallons / Aft: 18 gallons Rod Storage: Center locking rod locker for rods up to 7’6” Additional side rod storage Massive In-Floor Storage plus compartments throughout the bow and stern Fishing-Ready Amenities Factory-installed ProTrack accessory system Integrated bow and aft casting decks with anti-skid marine-grade vinyl surfaces Pre-wired for additional fish finders or networking Battery storage for 3 trolling motor batteries (36V system) plus a dedicated cranking battery On-board charger Trailer Factory-Matched Lund Custom Bunk Trailer Painted to match with swing-away tongue for easy garage storage LED lighting Tough Coat fenders with step pads Spare tire and carrier (if applicable) Bearing buddies, tie-downs, and tongue jack Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Carvista Approved! Our BoatVista package includes a complete inspection of your boat that includes an engine run up and test of the general systems of the unit! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality marine products possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest unit around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Boat Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

