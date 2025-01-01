$20,976+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$20,976
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 99,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD. With its sleek black exterior and sophisticated interior, this compact SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Low mileage of only 99,275 km
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance
- Advanced safety features including adaptive headlamps
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Heated power front seats with memory function
Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Birchwood Ford to take this CX-3 GT for a test drive.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award.
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
204-661-9555