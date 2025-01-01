Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD. With its sleek black exterior and sophisticated interior, this compact SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather - Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - Low mileage of only 99,275 km - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance - Advanced safety features including adaptive headlamps - Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus - Heated power front seats with memory function Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Birchwood Ford to take this CX-3 GT for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Contact us now to schedule your appointment or start your online purchase journey. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2017 Mazda CX-3

99,275 KM

Details Description Features

$20,976

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
12804988

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12804988
  2. 12804988
Contact Seller
Sale

$20,976

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,275KM
VIN JM1DKFD73H0160570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD. With its sleek black exterior and sophisticated interior, this compact SUV is ready to elevate your daily drives and weekend adventures.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Luxurious leather interior for ultimate comfort
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Low mileage of only 99,275 km
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for efficient performance
- Advanced safety features including adaptive headlamps
- Head-Up Display for enhanced driver focus
- Heated power front seats with memory function

Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Birchwood Ford to take this CX-3 GT for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer your questions and guide you through the purchase process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV. Contact us now to schedule your appointment or start your online purchase journey.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Lock up torque converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack 80,277 KM $23,280 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT AWD | Leather | Moon Roof | Low Kilometers ! 99,275 KM $20,976 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW LARIAT 6.7 Liter | Tremor Pack | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers ! 89,071 KM $71,141 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,976

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Mazda CX-3