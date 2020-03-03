Menu
2017 Mazda CX-3

GX CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | 6 SPEED | REAR CAM

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$17,690

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,850KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4744860
  • Stock #: F345GM
  • VIN: JM1DKFB76H0156547
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX White 2017 AWD SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic

16" Steel Wheels w/Covers, 4.325 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Reviews:
* The CX-3 seems to have impressed owners on numerous aspects related to fuel economy, driving dynamics, maneuverability, all-weather confidence (especially on AWD-equipped models), and an upscale cabin and driving experience. Many owners appreciate the availability of up-level feature content and reasonable pricing, with the Bose audio system and heated seats listed commonly among favourite features. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire

