2017 Mazda CX-3

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Deluxe Wheel Covers

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

6 spd automatic transmission

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

