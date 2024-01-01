Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

81,237 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,237KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL7H0161845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Machine Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24399
  • Mileage 81,237 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2017 Mazda CX-5