2017 Mazda CX-5

- Listing ID: 7679569
- Stock #: F47BCD
- VIN: JM3KFBDL3H0122765
-
Exterior Colour
Machine Grey Metallic
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
76,000 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Sensor
steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls
Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: and dark painted pockets
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
2 USB and auxiliary input jacks
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology
