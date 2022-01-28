Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

54,943 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Power Liftgate

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS* AWD/Heated Seats/Bluetooth/Power Liftgate

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$30,988

+ taxes & licensing

54,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252337
  • Stock #: 25382
  • VIN: JM3KFBCL7H0124388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25382
  • Mileage 54,943 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, POWER LIFT GATE A vehicle that will suit your needs, regardless of your lifestyle! EFFICIENT, RELIABLE and COMFORTABLE! Come and see the ''BEAUTIFUL'' 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS! Well equipped with features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
