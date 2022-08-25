2017 Mazda CX-9

Sale $29,977 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 3 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9003319

Stock #: F4P8RM

VIN: JM3TCBDY3H0142393

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P8RM

Mileage 132,364 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs) 65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.411 Axle Ratio 74 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Chrome Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Laminated Glass Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Tires: P255/50R20 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Wheels: 20" Bright Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 4 Seatback Storage Pockets Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Front Centre Armrest and w/Storage Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable power driver's seat w/driver's seat power lumbar support, 4-way power adjustable passenger seat and driver memory seat (2 memory settings) Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/HD Bose Audio System w/12 Speakers -inc: 8" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology including 9 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage sign... 