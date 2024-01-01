Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

15,277 KM

$26,981

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,981

+ taxes & licensing

15,277KM
Used
VIN JM1NDAM76H0101854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Smart Device Integration
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin and Locking Interior Concealed Storage
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: 205/45R17
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window and Windblocker Fixed Wind Blocker
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Security

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$26,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5