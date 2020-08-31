2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Lane Departure Warning Convertible Hardtop Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Smart Device Integration Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.