2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

6,264 KM

$29,991

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

RF GT

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

6,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5744517
  • Stock #: F3K6N4
  • VIN: JM1NDAM76H0101854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,264 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Lane Departure Warning
Convertible Hardtop
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) Blind Spot

