Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

63,451 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 5982957
  2. 5982957
  3. 5982957
  4. 5982957
  5. 5982957
  6. 5982957
  7. 5982957
  8. 5982957
  9. 5982957
  10. 5982957
  11. 5982957
  12. 5982957
  13. 5982957
  14. 5982957
  15. 5982957
  16. 5982957
  17. 5982957
  18. 5982957
  19. 5982957
  20. 5982957
  21. 5982957
  22. 5982957
  23. 5982957
  24. 5982957
  25. 5982957
  26. 5982957
  27. 5982957
  28. 5982957
  29. 5982957
  30. 5982957
  31. 5982957
  32. 5982957
  33. 5982957
  34. 5982957
Contact Seller

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

63,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5982957
  • Stock #: F3M3TX
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB1HF154124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Factory Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2019 Toyota Highland...
 41,389 KM
$42,491 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus ES 350 4d...
 25,412 KM
$29,491 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 110,982 KM
$9,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory