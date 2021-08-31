Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

32,681 KM

Details Description

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 * Winter Tire Package *

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 * Winter Tire Package *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7749585
  2. 7749585
  3. 7749585
  4. 7749585
  5. 7749585
  6. 7749585
  7. 7749585
  8. 7749585
  9. 7749585
  10. 7749585
  11. 7749585
Contact Seller

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

32,681KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7749585
  • Stock #: F47249
  • VIN: WDC0G6EBXHF170457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Did you know winter is coming. And they are predicting lots of snow this winter. This GLC43 AMG has Pirelli Winter Tires on Alloys. Bring it.
So let's go through the winter check list and pretend we are Santa:

* Heated Front Power Seats, check
* Heated Rear Seats, check
* Heated Steering Wheel, check
* Winter Tire Package, check
* Navigation to find a warm climate once the border opens, check
* Dual Sunroof to open once getting to the warmer climate once the border opens, check
* 360 degree camera to see the snow behind you when driving to the warmer climate once the border opens, check

And there is also the dual exhaust, power tailgate, AMG Suspension Select, Dynamic Drive Select, Satellite Radio and more!

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or we can take video and send to you!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 25,797 KM
$56,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 47,742 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 33,900 KM
$89,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory