2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
Did you know winter is coming. And they are predicting lots of snow this winter. This GLC43 AMG has Pirelli Winter Tires on Alloys. Bring it.
So let's go through the winter check list and pretend we are Santa:
* Heated Front Power Seats, check
* Heated Rear Seats, check
* Heated Steering Wheel, check
* Winter Tire Package, check
* Navigation to find a warm climate once the border opens, check
* Dual Sunroof to open once getting to the warmer climate once the border opens, check
* 360 degree camera to see the snow behind you when driving to the warmer climate once the border opens, check
And there is also the dual exhaust, power tailgate, AMG Suspension Select, Dynamic Drive Select, Satellite Radio and more!
