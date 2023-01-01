2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$27,388 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 4 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9623182

9623182 Stock #: 7518

7518 VIN: WDCTG4GB5HJ298200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,416 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.