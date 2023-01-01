2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$41,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 1 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9837269

9837269 Stock #: 858880

858880 VIN: 4JGDA5GB5HA958880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,110 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Running Boards Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Adaptive Cruise Control Tonneau Cover Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Adjustable Pedals DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Remote Trunk Release Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Home Link System Captains Chairs Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Rear Air & Heat Custom Conversion Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Collision Avoidance System Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

