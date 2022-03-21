Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

22,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

550 - AMG Wheels, Red Lthr, Massaging Seats, Twin Turbo!

550 - AMG Wheels, Red Lthr, Massaging Seats, Twin Turbo!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8790833
  • Stock #: SCV7520
  • VIN: WDDJK7DA4HF048027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** OUTSTANDING CONDITION LOCALLY OWNED SL 550! LOW KMS... ONLY 22,000K!! *** AMG WHEELS + RED LEATHER INTERIOR!! *** MASSAGING SEATS + NAVIGATION + AC SEATS!!! *** What... a... car! Stunning SLS-styled hardtop convertible, silky smooth twin turbo with more than 500 lb-ft of torque right out of the box. Carfax shows excellent history. Mature previous owner, one of many in a large collection now available on consignment. S550 coming to market shortly as well from same collection. Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Mercedes-Benz SL 550 comes with all original books and manuals and custom fit SL mats. Yes really, only 22,000 KMs! Dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

