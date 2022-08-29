Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MERCEDES BENZ SL63

9,100 KM

Details Description

$129,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$129,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Contact Seller
2017 MERCEDES BENZ SL63

2017 MERCEDES BENZ SL63

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MERCEDES BENZ SL63

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

  1. 9314614
  2. 9314614
  3. 9314614
  4. 9314614
  5. 9314614
  6. 9314614
  7. 9314614
  8. 9314614
  9. 9314614
  10. 9314614
  11. 9314614
  12. 9314614
  13. 9314614
  14. 9314614
  15. 9314614
  16. 9314614
  17. 9314614
  18. 9314614
  19. 9314614
  20. 9314614
  21. 9314614
Contact Seller

$129,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9314614
  • Stock #: C7454
  • VIN: WDDJK7EA5HF044860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,100 KM

Vehicle Description

9,100km

Mechanical Features:
Engine Type V8
Engine Size 5.5L
Horsepower @ rpm 577 @ 5,500
Torque @ rpm 564 @ 2,2503,750
Redline (rpm) 6,500
dRIVETRAIN RWD
Transmission Type AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed sports transmission
Shift Controls Wheel-mounted shift paddles
0-60 mph (sec) 4.0
Top Speed (mph) 186 (electronically limited)
Valved Sport Exhaust From Factory!

Interior Features:
Heated Seats
Cooled/Ventilated Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
Navigation
Bluetooth Connectivity
AIr-Scarf Neck Heating

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nott Auto Corp

2017 MERCEDES BENZ S...
 9,100 KM
$129,888 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 94,800 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 66,055 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-6688

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory