Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB -- LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3dr HB -- LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

  1. 4689645
  2. 4689645
  3. 4689645
  4. 4689645
  5. 4689645
  6. 4689645
  7. 4689645
  8. 4689645
  9. 4689645
  10. 4689645
  11. 4689645
  12. 4689645
  13. 4689645
  14. 4689645
  15. 4689645
  16. 4689645
  17. 4689645
  18. 4689645
  19. 4689645
  20. 4689645
  21. 4689645
  22. 4689645
  23. 4689645
  24. 4689645
Contact Seller

$17,849

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,860KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4689645
  • Stock #: F2XB4N
  • VIN: WMWXP5C55H2D16041
Exterior Colour
Orange
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

MINI Winnipeg Ultimate Year End Sale! Discounted pricing on all pre-owned inventory until December 31st 20

Essentials Package
- Panorama Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Rear Fog Lights

LED Lights Package
- LED Fog Lights
- LED Headlights
- White Turn Signals

Wired Navigation Package
- MINI Connected XL App Int

Cosmos Spoke - Black
- Leather Sport Steering Wheel
- Black Bonnet Stripes
- Black Roof and Mirror Cap
- Colour Line Carbon Black
- Lights Package
- Enhanced Telephone Prep
- On-Board Navigation

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2016 BMW 3 Series 33...
 20,475 KM
$29,879 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 13,600 KM
$48,899 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i
 12,365 KM
$48,899 + tax & lic
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-439-XXXX

(click to show)

888-439-1968

Send A Message