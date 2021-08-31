2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

$21,982 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7861311

7861311 Stock #: F49BW7

F49BW7 VIN: WMWLU1C51H2C41516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Melting Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 50,021 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Passenger Seat Height Adjustment Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black fender flares Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna SiriusXM Satellite Radio Pre-Wire Mechanical 4.06 axle ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 50 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 1.5L I-3 12V Twin Power Turbocharged Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable

