2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 0 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9792514

9792514 Stock #: C7534

C7534 VIN: WMWLU5C58H2C46350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # C7534

Mileage 125,010 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.