Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S Head-Up Display! Navigation!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

S Head-Up Display! Navigation!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 5292905
  2. 5292905
  3. 5292905
  4. 5292905
  5. 5292905
  6. 5292905
  7. 5292905
  8. 5292905
  9. 5292905
  10. 5292905
  11. 5292905
  12. 5292905
  13. 5292905
  14. 5292905
  15. 5292905
  16. 5292905
  17. 5292905
  18. 5292905
  19. 5292905
  20. 5292905
  21. 5292905
  22. 5292905
  23. 5292905
Contact Seller

$24,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,609KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5292905
  • Stock #: F38E3Z
  • VIN: WMZYT5C32H3B66854
Exterior Colour
Thunder Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Beautiful Local Lease Return! Don't let the mileage fool you this vehicle is in amazing condition!
Essentials Package

- Sliding and Reclining Rear seats
- Panorama Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Centre Armrest In Rear

Wired Navigation Package

Head-Up Display

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2017 MINI Cooper Cou...
 72,609 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax ...
 51,255 KM
$16,899 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 15,676 KM
$23,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory