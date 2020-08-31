Menu
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman

54,339 KM

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
ALL4 4dr Back Up!

54,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5790063
  • Stock #: F3M3HD
  • VIN: WMZYV5C3XH3E01964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3M3HD
  • Mileage 54,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Loaded Up Local Lease Return! Don't sleep on this one it won't last long!
Essentials Package
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

