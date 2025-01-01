$13,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of reliability and sportiness with this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES! This well-maintained sedan offers an engaging driving experience with its manual transmission and responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. With only 137,030 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left to offer.
- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and fuel efficiency
- Electric Power-Assist Steering for effortless maneuvering
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Brake Assist for enhanced safety
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for versatile cargo space
- Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort
- Back-Up Camera to assist with parking and reversing
- Compact Spare Tire for peace of mind on long trips
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Mitsubishi Lancer. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchasing process. Contact us now to schedule your appointment and experience the Lancer's impressive performance firsthand!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555