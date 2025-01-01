Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of reliability and sportiness with this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES! This well-maintained sedan offers an engaging driving experience with its manual transmission and responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. With only 137,030 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left to offer. - Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and fuel efficiency - Electric Power-Assist Steering for effortless maneuvering - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Brake Assist for enhanced safety - Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls - 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for versatile cargo space - Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort - Back-Up Camera to assist with parking and reversing - Compact Spare Tire for peace of mind on long trips Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Mitsubishi Lancer. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchasing process. Contact us now to schedule your appointment and experience the Lancers impressive performance firsthand! Dealer permit #4454

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

137,030 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
12539503

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12539503
  2. 12539503
Contact Seller
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,030KM
VIN JA32U2FU2HU606924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of reliability and sportiness with this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES! This well-maintained sedan offers an engaging driving experience with its manual transmission and responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. With only 137,030 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left to offer.

- Front-Wheel Drive for improved handling and fuel efficiency
- Electric Power-Assist Steering for effortless maneuvering
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS and Brake Assist for enhanced safety
- Cruise Control with convenient steering wheel controls
- 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for versatile cargo space
- Automatic Air Conditioning for year-round comfort
- Back-Up Camera to assist with parking and reversing
- Compact Spare Tire for peace of mind on long trips

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Mitsubishi Lancer. Visit Birchwood Ford today to take this beauty for a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchasing process. Contact us now to schedule your appointment and experience the Lancer's impressive performance firsthand!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crew cab | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 Crew cab | 5.0 Liter | 6 1/2 Foot Box 162,845 KM $28,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Local Car | One Owner | Accident Free | 5.2L Supercharged V8 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Local Car | One Owner | Accident Free | 5.2L Supercharged V8 11,500 KM $135,602 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX Accident Free | Heated Seats | Touch Screen for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte LX Accident Free | Heated Seats | Touch Screen 93,245 KM $19,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer