2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

59,523 KM

$16,535

+ tax & licensing
$16,535

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD | No Accidents | Heated Seats | Rear Camera |

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD | No Accidents | Heated Seats | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,535

+ taxes & licensing

59,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7173722
  • Stock #: F42B2E
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0HU601575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F42B2E
  • Mileage 59,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Variable Speed

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

