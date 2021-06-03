2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

$16,535 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

F42B2E VIN: JA32U2FU0HU601575

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 59,523 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Variable Speed

