2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 6 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8704778

8704778 Stock #: 22242

22242 VIN: ML32A5HJ5HH004934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Infrared]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,678 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.