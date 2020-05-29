Menu
$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

GT Leather! Sunroof! Navigation!

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

GT Leather! Sunroof! Navigation!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

Sale Price

$21,994

+ taxes & licensing

  24,411KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5162894
  Stock #: F33YAB
  VIN: JA4AJ4AW3HZ607622
Exterior Colour
Quartz Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Four Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

