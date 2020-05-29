2017 Mitsubishi RVR

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Four Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Keyless Start

CVT Transmission

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

