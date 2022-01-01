2017 Mitsubishi RVR

$18,585 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 3 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8095930

Stock #: F4BVTR

VIN: JA4AJ4AW5HZ608304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BVTR

Mileage 125,307 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank 6.466 Axle Ratio 530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P225/55R18 AS Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" Alloy Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 140-watt, 6 speakers, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface w/streaming audio, voice control, USB input and steering wheel mounted audio controls Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

