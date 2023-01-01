Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

162,636 KM

Details

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

162,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544937
  • Stock #: 23413
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4HN351409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,636 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

