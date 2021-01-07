Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

83,053 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2.5 SV

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533859
  • Stock #: F3U3BG
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3HN360263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Brilliant Silver

CVT, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

