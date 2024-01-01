$25,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Frontier
4WD CREW CAB SV
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
204-837-8372
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6417-7
- Mileage 87,412 KM
This is a real nice truck and priced to sell. It comes with Bed liner and a tonneau cover. This sharp truck has only 87,000 kms. It is an ideal truck for the lake trips or other summer adventures.
