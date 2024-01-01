Menu
This is a real nice truck and priced to sell. It comes with Bed liner and a tonneau cover. This sharp truck has only 87,000 kms. It is an ideal truck for the lake trips or other summer adventures.

2017 Nissan Frontier

87,412 KM

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

87,412KM
Used
VIN 1N6AD0FV4HN749925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6417-7
  • Mileage 87,412 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Frontier