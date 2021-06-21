2017 Nissan Frontier

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7435250

7435250 Stock #: F44YXV

F44YXV VIN: 1N6AD0FVXHN749881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44YXV

Mileage 123,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Locks Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Additional Features Audio-Satellite Radio Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Engine-6 Cyl-V6 Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Transmission-Auto Windows-Power Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Tire-Conventional Spare Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Window-Sliding Rear

