2017 Nissan Frontier

123,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
SV

SV

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

123,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7435250
  • Stock #: F44YXV
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FVXHN749881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Locks
Four Wheel Drive
Audio-Satellite Radio
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Tire-Conventional Spare
Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Window-Sliding Rear

