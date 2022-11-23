Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

57,488 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Frontier

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV 4WD | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | No accidents

2017 Nissan Frontier

SV 4WD | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | No accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

57,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9363502
  • Stock #: F4VK1H
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV2HN727700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4VK1H
  • Mileage 57,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
3.357 Axle Ratio
Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific)
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
Power Locks
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Window
power sliding rear
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

