2017 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VK1H

Mileage 57,488 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs) 3.357 Axle Ratio Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific) Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Exterior Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Window power sliding rear Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input

