2017 Nissan Frontier

Listing ID: 9403147

Stock #: F44YXV

VIN: 1N6AD0FVXHN749881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44YXV

Mileage 123,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs) 3.357 Axle Ratio Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific) 553.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Wheels w/Painted Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy Tires: P265/70R16 (BSW) -inc: full size conventional spare tire (non-matching) Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Reclining front bucket seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering FOB Controls -inc: Windows Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Keyless Entry Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/BT/Aux/WMA/MP3 Capability -inc: Siri eyes free, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, 6 speakers, fixed antenna (mast type), 5" colour display audio system and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Additional Features Audio-Satellite Radio Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Engine-6 Cyl-V6 Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Transmission-Auto-5 Spd Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Tire-Conventional Spare Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Window-Sliding Rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.