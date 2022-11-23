$26,416+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,416
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811
2017 Nissan Frontier
2017 Nissan Frontier
SV 4WD | 4.0L V6 | Crew Cab
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Sale
$26,416
+ taxes & licensing
123,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9403147
- Stock #: F44YXV
- VIN: 1N6AD0FVXHN749881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F44YXV
- Mileage 123,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features
- 4WD
- Bluetooth
- Dual Power Heated Mirrors
- 6 Speakers
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Sliding Rear Window
- Vehicle Security System
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
3.357 Axle Ratio
Engine: 4.0L DOHC 24 Valve VQ40 V6 -inc: engine cover (K/C specific)
553.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Alloy
Tires: P265/70R16 (BSW) -inc: full size conventional spare tire (non-matching)
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Reclining front bucket seats
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Keyless Entry
Power Locks
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/BT/Aux/WMA/MP3 Capability -inc: Siri eyes free, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, 6 speakers, fixed antenna (mast type), 5" colour display audio system and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Audio-Satellite Radio
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Engine-6 Cyl-V6
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Transmission-Auto-5 Spd
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Tire-Conventional Spare
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Window-Sliding Rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1