2017 Nissan Leaf

81,539 KM

Details Description Features

$24,521

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

SV

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

81,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9443976
  • Stock #: F4WHXM
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP5HC306831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
7.94 Axle Ratio
Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 26 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 30 kWh Capacity
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Back-Up Alarm
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual front passenger seats
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Clock
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
aux audio input jack
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
electric drive
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger
26 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 30 kWh Capacity
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Voltec (149 hp [111 kW.] motoring power
273 lb-ft [370 N-m] of torque
74 hp [55 kW.] generating power)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

