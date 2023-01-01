$19,991+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Micra
S | Bluetooth | AUX input | Cruise control
30,486KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10272363
- Stock #: F57B15
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP4HL266642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/2 Speakers
