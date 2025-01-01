Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p >2017 NISSAN MICRA SV  193000KM</p> <p >1.6 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p > </p> <p >**Clean Title**</p> <p >**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p > </p> <p >FEATURES:</p> <p >5 PASSENGER</p> <p >AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p >AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p >BLUETOOTH</p> <p >CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p >POWER LOCKS</p> <p >POWER STEERING</p> <p >POWER WINDOWS</p> <p >TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p > AND MORE! </p> <p > </p> <p >Asking $6500+ taxes</p> <p >** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p >** Warranty Available **</p> <p > </p> <p >Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p >Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p >1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p >www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p > </p> <p >While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2017 Nissan Micra

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Micra

4dr Hatchback Automatic SV

Watch This Vehicle
12616590

2017 Nissan Micra

4dr Hatchback Automatic SV

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

  1. 12616590
  2. 12616590
  3. 12616590
  4. 12616590
  5. 12616590
  6. 12616590
  7. 12616590
  8. 12616590
  9. 12616590
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,000KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP0HL255878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4620
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2017 NISSAN MICRA SV  193000KM


1.6 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE


 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/RADIO


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 AND MORE! 


 


Asking $6500+ taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL All-wheel Drive Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL All-wheel Drive Premium 148,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Front-wheel Drive Passenger Van Automatic 112,035 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Base 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai Elantra Base 4dr Sedan Automatic 96,375 KM $21,000 + tax & lic

Email AutoSave Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2017 Nissan Micra