2017 Nissan Micra

32,130 KM

Details

$12,945

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

SV BLUETOOTH | A/C

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

32,130KM
Used
  VIN: 3N1CK3CPXHL240420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Micra SV BLUETOOTH | A/C 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic FWD Blue

Bluetooth, A/C, 15" Steel Wheels w/Covers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Micra is noted to be easy on fuel, cheap to run, easy to park, highly maneuverable, roomier on board than it looks, and sportier to drive than most shoppers expect. Many owners report pleasing performance and fuel efficiency, especially with the manual transmission. Further, ride quality is well-rated, even on rougher roads. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat w/attached armrest (slide/recline/lifter), 4-way adjustable passenger's seat and adjustable head restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers -inc: Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls
Anti-Starter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

