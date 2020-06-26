Menu
$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254637
  • Stock #: F37WFU
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1HN131485
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Power Lift Gates
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

