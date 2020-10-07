Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

61,800 KM

Details Description Features

$28,443

+ tax & licensing
$28,443

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Navigation, Around View Camera, Remote Starter

2017 Nissan Murano

SL AWD Navigation, Around View Camera, Remote Starter

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$28,443

+ taxes & licensing

61,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859912
  • Stock #: F3KHE8
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6HN111474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,800 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
8-Way Power Driver’s Seat
Rear Privacy Glass
UV-reducing solar glass
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Rearview monitor
Remote front windows down
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Tilt and telescoping steering column
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Rear passenger air conditioning vents
4-way manual front-passenger’s seat
Power door locks with auto-locking feature
Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition
NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps
Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control
Nissan Navigation System with 203 mm (8.0") multi-touch control colour monitor and Voice Recognition for audio and navigation
Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches
60/40-split fold-flat rear seatbacks with cargo area-accessible levers
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) with in-cabin microfilter
Advanced Drive-Assist Display with 178 mm (7.0") colour monitor
Driver’s seat power lumbar support
Power windows with front one-touch auto-up/down

