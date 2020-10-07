Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

60,827 KM

Details

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start | No Accidents

2017 Nissan Murano

SV AWD | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080445
  • Stock #: F3NRU4
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3HN132458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,827 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
8-Way Power Driver’s Seat
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Rearview monitor
Audio-Satellite Radio
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals
Roof-Panoramic
Rear passenger air conditioning vents
Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition
Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control
Nissan Navigation System with 203 mm (8.0") multi-touch control colour monitor and Voice Recognition for audio and navigation
Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches

