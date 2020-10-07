2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Fog Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Engine Start Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Keyless Start Rearview monitor Audio-Satellite Radio Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Transmission-Auto Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals Roof-Panoramic Rear passenger air conditioning vents Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control Nissan Navigation System with 203 mm (8.0") multi-touch control colour monitor and Voice Recognition for audio and navigation Cruise control with steering-wheel mounted switches

