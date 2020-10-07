2017 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.