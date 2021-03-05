Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

39,492 KM

$30,791

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Platinum Remote Start, Heated/Cooling Seats, 360 Camera's, Nav.

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

39,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6632513
  Stock #: F3U8GY
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3HN201231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,492 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train Warranty Extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Grad Rebates Available
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr Theft Insurance
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

