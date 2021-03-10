Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

60,581 KM

$28,997

+ tax & licensing
$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

60,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6804200
  • Stock #: F3WKRY
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0HN184503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic AWD White

Odometer is 4651 kilometers below market average!

CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 11 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual Climate Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
