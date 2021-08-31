2017 Nissan Murano

Sale $31,991 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7823880

7823880 Stock #: F49F4N

F49F4N VIN: 5N1AZ2MH6HN132390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49F4N

Mileage 53,565 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 71.9 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy Tires: 18" Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Ambient Lighting Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers, 6 speakers, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, NissanConnect w/mobile apps, 7" colour WVGA centre display, front and rear USB connection port for iPod interface and oth... Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 4-way manual front passenger seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Auxiliary audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Leather Appointed Seats SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Blind spot warning Cross-Traffic Alert 60/40 split fold-flat rear seats Moving Object Detection Driver Attention Alert Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat AroundView Monitor Gasoline Fuel System 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar support Heated Steering Wheel (leather wrapped) Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with Front and Rear Vents Nissan Intelli- Key with Push Button Ignition Power Front Windows w/One-Touch Auto Up/Down and Safety Reverse Feature Heated outside Mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers 7" colour WVGA centre display NissanConnect w/Mobile Apps front and rear USB connection port for iPod interface and other

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.