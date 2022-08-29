2017 Nissan Murano

Sale $27,991 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 4 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

9323929 Stock #: F4U6CA

F4U6CA VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5HN193164

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,493 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 -inc: remote engine start 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Compass rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

