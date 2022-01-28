$43,900+ tax & licensing
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2017 Nissan NV Passenger
SV
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Sale
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
52,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8172949
- Stock #: F4CXMW
- VIN: 5BZAF0AA0HN851627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # F4CXMW
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
130 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
3.36 Axle Ratio
106 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8
GVWR: 4,300 kgs (9,480 lbs)
2531# Maximum Payload
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Manual Vented Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Passenger Seat
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint
Removable Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Removable Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Adjustable Captain's Chairs -inc: driver's and front-passenger's 4-way manual seat (fore/aft, recline) and fold-flat front passenger seat w/seat back tray table
Partial Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Chrome Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Tires: LT245/70/R17 AS
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Wheels: 17" Styled Steel
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
rear air conditioning
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear bench seats
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
