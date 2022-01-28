2017 Nissan NV Passenger

Sale $43,900 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Block Heater Tow Hooks Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers 130 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 3.36 Axle Ratio 106 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Engine: 5.6L DOHC 32-Valve V8 GVWR: 4,300 kgs (9,480 lbs) 2531# Maximum Payload Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Manual Vented Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Passenger Seat Removable Split-Bench Front Facing 4th Row Seat Number, Control and Type Head Restraint Removable Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Removable Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Adjustable Captain's Chairs -inc: driver's and front-passenger's 4-way manual seat (fore/aft, recline) and fold-flat front passenger seat w/seat back tray table Partial Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Chrome Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord Tires: LT245/70/R17 AS Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Wheels: 17" Styled Steel Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Comfort rear air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors

