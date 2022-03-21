Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

68,394 KM

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

2017 Nissan NV200

2017 Nissan NV200

I4 SV

2017 Nissan NV200

I4 SV

Location

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,394KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8937430
  • Stock #: 6113
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KNXHK707389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6113
  • Mileage 68,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a cargo van? We have got you covered here at West Perimeter! This cargo van is equipped with AM/FM radio, A/C, and so much more! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need low mileage used cars & used trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarProof report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba --204-837-8372 or TOLL FREE 1-888-579-3591 or see us at www.westperimeter.com Dealer Permit #9699

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Perimeter Auto Centre

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

