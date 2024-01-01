Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit>4WD,REMOTE START,BACK UP CAMERA,7 PASSENGER, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, FRONT/REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR DEFOGGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LIFTGATE, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p><p></p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

139,009 KM

Details Description

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 11535486
  2. 11535486
  3. 11535486
  4. 11535486
  5. 11535486
  6. 11535486
  7. 11535486
  8. 11535486
  9. 11535486
  10. 11535486
  11. 11535486
  12. 11535486
  13. 11535486
  14. 11535486
  15. 11535486
  16. 11535486
  17. 11535486
  18. 11535486
  19. 11535486
  20. 11535486
  21. 11535486
Contact Seller

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,009KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM1HC667083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,009 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD,REMOTE START,BACK UP CAMERA,7 PASSENGER, KEYLESS GO, 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER MEMORY SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, FRONT/REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR DEFOGGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LIFTGATE, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 105,925 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM 91,757 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL 139,009 KM $20,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder